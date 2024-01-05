On Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 113.7 points per game (19th in the league) while allowing 114.6 per contest (16th in the NBA). They have a -31 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 106.9 points per game, 30th in league, while giving up 113.4 per outing, 13th in NBA) and have a -224 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 220.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 228 points per game combined, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 15-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis is 13-21-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Lakers +2000 +1000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.