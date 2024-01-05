Bullitt County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Bullitt County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Bullitt County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bullitt Central High School at Bullitt East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mt. Washington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
