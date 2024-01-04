UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) in a clash of OVC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Anaya Brown: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
