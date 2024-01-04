Thursday's OVC slate includes the UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

UT Martin Players to Watch

Jacob Crews: 17.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Sears: 20.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Issa Muhammad: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK KK Curry: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Justus Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kooper Jacobi: 10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nakyel Shelton: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tiger Booker: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyndall Davis: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison

UT Martin Rank UT Martin AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank 21st 85.1 Points Scored 70.8 277th 350th 81.2 Points Allowed 64.8 47th 11th 43.7 Rebounds 37.6 140th 195th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.3 91st 35th 9.6 3pt Made 5.4 328th 115th 14.5 Assists 14.5 115th 230th 12.4 Turnovers 11.5 154th

