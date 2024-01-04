UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) will visit the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) after losing seven consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UT Martin Moneyline
|Eastern Illinois Moneyline
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends
- UT Martin has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Skyhawks' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
- Eastern Illinois has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 11 times this year.
