The UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.

UT Martin is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 136th.

The Skyhawks put up 85.2 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 64.9 the Panthers allow.

UT Martin is 9-5 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UT Martin has played better when playing at home this year, posting 97.4 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game in away games.

The Skyhawks allow 75.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 83.1 away from home.

In home games, UT Martin is averaging 0.8 fewer treys per game (9.4) than in road games (10.2). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to on the road (37.7%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule