How to Watch UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Tennessee Tech vs Morehead State (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Little Rock (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Tennessee State vs Southern Indiana (8:30 PM ET | January 4)
- Southeast Missouri State vs Western Illinois (8:30 PM ET | January 4)
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- UT Martin is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 136th.
- The Skyhawks put up 85.2 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 64.9 the Panthers allow.
- UT Martin is 9-5 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UT Martin has played better when playing at home this year, posting 97.4 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game in away games.
- The Skyhawks allow 75.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 83.1 away from home.
- In home games, UT Martin is averaging 0.8 fewer treys per game (9.4) than in road games (10.2). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to on the road (37.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|William Woods
|W 78-75
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|W 91-75
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 81-73
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/11/2024
|Western Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/13/2024
|Little Rock
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.