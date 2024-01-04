How to Watch the Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The UIC Flames' (7-5) MVC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) at Banterra Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois vs. UIC Scoring Comparison
- The Flames score six more points per game (74.5) than the Salukis allow their opponents to score (68.5).
- When it scores more than 68.5 points, UIC is 6-2.
- Southern Illinois' record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Salukis average only 0.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Flames give up (67.8).
- Southern Illinois has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 67.8 points.
- UIC is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
- The Salukis are making 41% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (40.9%).
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Laniah Randle: 17 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%
- Seairra Hughes: 10.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%
- Quierra Love: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.3 PTS, 36 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 75-67
|Banterra Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 76-58
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/30/2023
|Drake
|L 78-59
|Banterra Center
|1/4/2024
|UIC
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/6/2024
|Valparaiso
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
