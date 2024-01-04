The UIC Flames' (7-5) MVC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) at Banterra Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

The Flames score six more points per game (74.5) than the Salukis allow their opponents to score (68.5).

When it scores more than 68.5 points, UIC is 6-2.

Southern Illinois' record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.

The Salukis average only 0.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Flames give up (67.8).

Southern Illinois has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 67.8 points.

UIC is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.

The Salukis are making 41% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (40.9%).

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%

17 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG% Seairra Hughes: 10.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%

10.4 PTS, 50.6 FG% Quierra Love: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.3 PTS, 36 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

5.3 PTS, 36 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Southern Illinois Schedule