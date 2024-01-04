The UIC Flames' (7-5) MVC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6) at Banterra Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames score six more points per game (74.5) than the Salukis allow their opponents to score (68.5).
  • When it scores more than 68.5 points, UIC is 6-2.
  • Southern Illinois' record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Salukis average only 0.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Flames give up (67.8).
  • Southern Illinois has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 67.8 points.
  • UIC is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The Salukis are making 41% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (40.9%).

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Laniah Randle: 17 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%
  • Seairra Hughes: 10.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%
  • Quierra Love: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
  • Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.3 PTS, 36 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Saint Louis W 75-67 Banterra Center
12/17/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 76-58 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/30/2023 Drake L 78-59 Banterra Center
1/4/2024 UIC - Banterra Center
1/6/2024 Valparaiso - Banterra Center
1/10/2024 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.