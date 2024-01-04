Thursday's contest between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-2) and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-10) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 75-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Western Illinois, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Redhawks' most recent contest was a 64-61 loss to Morehead State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 75, Southeast Missouri State 64

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks took down the No. 349-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Evansville Purple Aces, 74-44, on December 21, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Southeast Missouri State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Southeast Missouri State has four losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southeast Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-44 at home over Evansville (No. 349) on December 21

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)

14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60) Alecia Doyle: 12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Daejah Richmond: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Kiyley Flowers: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

4.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Indiya Bowen: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks' -83 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.3 points per game (229th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per contest (290th in college basketball).

The Redhawks are putting up more points at home (64.7 per game) than on the road (62.1).

Southeast Missouri State is allowing fewer points at home (58 per game) than away (79.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.