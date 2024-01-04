The Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) aim to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Western Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Illinois Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends

Southeast Missouri State has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Redhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Western Illinois has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Leathernecks' 10 games this season have hit the over.

