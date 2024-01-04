The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) will visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) after losing six road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

This season, Southeast Missouri State has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 203rd.

The Redhawks' 70.8 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Leathernecks give up.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Southeast Missouri State is 5-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

At home Southeast Missouri State is scoring 78.6 points per game, 17.4 more than it is averaging on the road (61.2).

The Redhawks give up 68.3 points per game at home, and 83.2 away.

Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocks down fewer treys on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage away (27.7%) than at home (32.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule