How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) will visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) after losing six road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Tennessee Tech vs Morehead State (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Little Rock (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Tennessee State vs Southern Indiana (8:30 PM ET | January 4)
- Eastern Illinois vs UT Martin (9:00 PM ET | January 4)
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- This season, Southeast Missouri State has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 203rd.
- The Redhawks' 70.8 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Leathernecks give up.
- When it scores more than 67.3 points, Southeast Missouri State is 5-2.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Southeast Missouri State is scoring 78.6 points per game, 17.4 more than it is averaging on the road (61.2).
- The Redhawks give up 68.3 points per game at home, and 83.2 away.
- Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocks down fewer treys on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage away (27.7%) than at home (32.7%) as well.
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 85-64
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 93-91
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|Morehead State
|L 83-64
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|1/6/2024
|Bethel (TN)
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/11/2024
|Lindenwood
|-
|Show Me Center
