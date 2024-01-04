The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) will visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) after losing six road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • This season, Southeast Missouri State has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 203rd.
  • The Redhawks' 70.8 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Leathernecks give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.3 points, Southeast Missouri State is 5-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Southeast Missouri State is scoring 78.6 points per game, 17.4 more than it is averaging on the road (61.2).
  • The Redhawks give up 68.3 points per game at home, and 83.2 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocks down fewer treys on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage away (27.7%) than at home (32.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Illinois State L 85-64 Redbird Arena
12/29/2023 Southern Indiana W 93-91 Show Me Center
12/31/2023 Morehead State L 83-64 Show Me Center
1/4/2024 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
1/6/2024 Bethel (TN) - Show Me Center
1/11/2024 Lindenwood - Show Me Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.