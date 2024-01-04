Thursday's game between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 78-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Western Illinois, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 78, Southeast Missouri State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Illinois (-11.5)

Western Illinois (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Western Illinois is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Southeast Missouri State's 2-9-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Leathernecks' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Redhawks' games have gone over. In the past 10 contests, Western Illinois has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Southeast Missouri State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks' -79 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (280th in college basketball) while giving up 76.4 per contest (298th in college basketball).

Southeast Missouri State loses the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It records 33.1 rebounds per game, 322nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.6.

Southeast Missouri State makes 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.0 (235th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

Southeast Missouri State forces 12.6 turnovers per game (133rd in college basketball) while committing 13.2 (296th in college basketball).

