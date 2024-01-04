The Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-2) hope to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Redhawks score an average of 63.3 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 62 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
  • Southeast Missouri State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 62 points.
  • Western Illinois is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.3 points.
  • The Leathernecks average 12.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Redhawks allow (69.7).
  • When Western Illinois totals more than 69.7 points, it is 10-0.
  • Southeast Missouri State is 3-6 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
  • The Leathernecks are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Redhawks concede to opponents (43.2%).

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

  • Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)
  • Alecia Doyle: 12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Daejah Richmond: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Kiyley Flowers: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
  • Indiya Bowen: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

Southeast Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Evansville W 74-44 Show Me Center
12/29/2023 Southern Indiana L 75-37 Show Me Center
12/31/2023 Morehead State L 64-61 Show Me Center
1/4/2024 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
1/11/2024 Lindenwood (MO) - Show Me Center
1/13/2024 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena

