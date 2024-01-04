How to Watch the Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-2) hope to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.
Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Redhawks score an average of 63.3 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 62 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 62 points.
- Western Illinois is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.3 points.
- The Leathernecks average 12.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Redhawks allow (69.7).
- When Western Illinois totals more than 69.7 points, it is 10-0.
- Southeast Missouri State is 3-6 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
- The Leathernecks are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Redhawks concede to opponents (43.2%).
Southeast Missouri State Leaders
- Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)
- Alecia Doyle: 12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Daejah Richmond: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Kiyley Flowers: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
- Indiya Bowen: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
Southeast Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Evansville
|W 74-44
|Show Me Center
|12/29/2023
|Southern Indiana
|L 75-37
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|Morehead State
|L 64-61
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|1/11/2024
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
