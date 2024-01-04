The Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-2) hope to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks score an average of 63.3 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 62 the Leathernecks allow to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 62 points.

Western Illinois is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.3 points.

The Leathernecks average 12.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Redhawks allow (69.7).

When Western Illinois totals more than 69.7 points, it is 10-0.

Southeast Missouri State is 3-6 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

The Leathernecks are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Redhawks concede to opponents (43.2%).

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)

14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60) Alecia Doyle: 12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Daejah Richmond: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Kiyley Flowers: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

4.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Indiya Bowen: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

