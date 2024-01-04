The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 1-1 OVC) visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) after losing six straight road games. The Leathernecks are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The point total is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Macomb, Illinois

Venue: Western Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Illinois -8.5 143.5

Redhawks Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State has played seven games this season that have gone over 143.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Southeast Missouri State's outings this season is 147.2, 3.7 more points than this game's point total.

Southeast Missouri State has only covered the spread two times in 11 opportunities this season.

Western Illinois' .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Southeast Missouri State's .182 mark (2-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Illinois 3 30% 72.4 143.2 67.3 143.7 140.3 Southeast Missouri State 7 63.6% 70.8 143.2 76.4 143.7 146.5

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Redhawks score just 3.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Leathernecks give up (67.3).

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Southeast Missouri State is 2-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Illinois 5-5-0 0-0 3-7-0 Southeast Missouri State 2-9-0 1-6 6-5-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits

Western Illinois Southeast Missouri State 5-1 Home Record 5-2 3-5 Away Record 0-6 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 85.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

