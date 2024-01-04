The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) meet a fellow OVC team, the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Rob Martin: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aquan Smart: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Braxton Stacker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • TJ Biel: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

  • Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • James Dent Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jesiah West: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ryan Myers: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Quinlan Bennett: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison

Western Illinois Rank Western Illinois AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank
253rd 71.9 Points Scored 69.5 290th
92nd 67.1 Points Allowed 74.7 275th
3rd 45.0 Rebounds 33.7 296th
22nd 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.1 189th
286th 6.3 3pt Made 7.2 208th
208th 13.2 Assists 13.5 184th
249th 12.6 Turnovers 13.2 288th

