On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Sammy Blais going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Blais has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:58 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:27 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 8:08 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 4-1 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:28 Home L 6-4 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

