The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Buchnevich find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

Buchnevich has scored in nine of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 12.6% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:23 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 21:39 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 3 2 1 17:28 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:49 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:58 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:40 Away L 3-1

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

