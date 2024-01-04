Top Nuggets vs. Warriors Players to Watch - January 4
Chase Center is where the Denver Nuggets (24-11) and Golden State Warriors (16-17) will match up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Michael Porter Jr. and Stephen Curry are players to watch for the Nuggets and Warriors, respectively.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets were victorious in their previous game against the Hornets, 111-93, on Monday. Jamal Murray led the way with 25 points, and also had three rebounds and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|25
|3
|7
|2
|1
|5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|22
|8
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Reggie Jackson
|15
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
Warriors' Last Game
The Warriors were victorious in their previous game versus the Magic, 121-115, on Tuesday. Curry was their top scorer with 36 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|36
|2
|6
|4
|1
|4
|Jonathan Kuminga
|19
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Klay Thompson
|15
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic puts up 25.7 points, 12.3 boards and 9.1 assists per game, making 55.9% of shots from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Porter averages 16.3 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 3.3 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
- Reggie Jackson is putting up 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 boards per contest.
- Murray averages 19.7 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry averages 27.6 points, 4.4 boards and 4.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 4.7 triples per game (first in NBA).
- Klay Thompson's averages on the season are 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 42% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per contest (ninth in league).
- Chris Paul averages 9 points, 3.7 boards and 7.3 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Dario Saric's averages for the season are 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- The Warriors get 12.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Jonathan Kuminga.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|22.2
|11.4
|8.2
|1.1
|0.9
|0.8
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|24.3
|2.9
|5
|0.9
|0.8
|4
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|21
|4.3
|5.9
|1.5
|0.8
|2.7
|Klay Thompson
|GS
|19.4
|3.1
|2.4
|0.8
|0.3
|4.2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|14.7
|6.4
|1.1
|0.3
|0.9
|2.8
|Brandin Podziemski
|GS
|10.9
|6.4
|4.3
|1.8
|0.3
|1.7
