The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 234.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in 10 of 35 games this season.
  • Denver's games this season have had an average of 224.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 16-19-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has won 22, or 71%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Denver has a record of 22-7, a 75.9% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 14 of 33 outings.
  • Golden State's games this season have had an average of 233.2 points, 1.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Golden State has a 15-18-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Warriors have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win three times (23.1%) in those contests.
  • This season, Golden State has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 10 28.6% 115.1 232 109.8 226.1 226
Warriors 14 42.4% 116.9 232 116.3 226.1 230.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In the Nuggets' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.
  • Denver sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than it does on the road (7-11-0).
  • The Nuggets put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Warriors give up (116.3).
  • When Denver totals more than 116.3 points, it is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over six times.
  • Against the spread, Golden State has had better results on the road (9-6-0) than at home (6-12-0).
  • The Warriors' 116.9 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets give up.
  • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Golden State is 13-12 against the spread and 14-11 overall.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 16-19 14-15 14-21
Warriors 15-18 8-4 19-14

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors
115.1
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
12-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 13-12
14-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 14-11
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.3
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
13-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-8
20-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-6

