The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when taking on the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Truist Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse are shooting 46% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Penguins allow to opponents.

Northern Kentucky is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Norse are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Penguins rank 40th.

The Norse score 72.4 points per game, only three more points than the 69.4 the Penguins allow.

When Northern Kentucky totals more than 69.4 points, it is 7-1.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Northern Kentucky is putting up 16.9 more points per game (82) than it is when playing on the road (65.1).

The Norse are giving up 66.7 points per game this year at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (74.5).

Northern Kentucky is sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 4.2% points better than it is averaging away from home (5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule