The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when taking on the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Truist Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse are shooting 46% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Penguins allow to opponents.
  • Northern Kentucky is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Norse are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Penguins rank 40th.
  • The Norse score 72.4 points per game, only three more points than the 69.4 the Penguins allow.
  • When Northern Kentucky totals more than 69.4 points, it is 7-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Northern Kentucky is putting up 16.9 more points per game (82) than it is when playing on the road (65.1).
  • The Norse are giving up 66.7 points per game this year at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (74.5).
  • Northern Kentucky is sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 4.2% points better than it is averaging away from home (5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky W 85-75 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 92-56 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 73-60 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/4/2024 Youngstown State - Truist Arena
1/7/2024 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
1/10/2024 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.