Thursday's game between the Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) and Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) matching up at Truist Arena has a projected final score of 73-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 73, Northern Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-1.5)

Youngstown State (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Northern Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 6-5-0, and Youngstown State's is 6-4-0. A total of seven out of the Norse's games this season have hit the over, and five of the Penguins' games have gone over. Northern Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the past 10 contests. Youngstown State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +17 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (244th in college basketball) and allow 71.1 per outing (178th in college basketball).

Northern Kentucky records 33.6 rebounds per game (305th in college basketball) while conceding 34.9 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

Northern Kentucky connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (326th in college basketball) while shooting 31.3% from deep (275th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 33.4%.

The Norse's 92.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 230th in college basketball, and the 91.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 215th in college basketball.

Northern Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.1 (209th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.