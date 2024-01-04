Should you wager on Nathan Walker to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nathan Walker score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 56 games last season, Walker scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

He took two shots in three games versus the Canucks last season, and scored one goal.

Walker produced no points on the power play last season.

Walker averaged 0.5 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 4.7%.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

