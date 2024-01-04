There are six games featuring a MVC team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Illinois State Redbirds versus the Belmont Bruins.

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UIC Flames at Southern Illinois Salukis 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Evansville Purple Aces at Northern Iowa Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bradley Braves at Murray State Racers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Indiana State Sycamores at Drake Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Valparaiso Beacons at Missouri State Bears 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Illinois State Redbirds at Belmont Bruins 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

