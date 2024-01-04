The Murray State Racers (8-2) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Bradley Braves (4-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at CFSB Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Murray State vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison

The Braves put up an average of 63.2 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 78.8 the Racers allow to opponents.

Murray State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.

The 93.8 points per game the Racers average are 24.5 more points than the Braves allow (69.3).

When Murray State scores more than 69.3 points, it is 8-2.

When Bradley gives up fewer than 93.8 points, it is 4-8.

This year the Racers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Braves concede.

The Braves shoot 41.3% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Racers allow.

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Hannah McKay: 11 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

11 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60.9 FG%

12.9 PTS, 60.9 FG% Haven Ford: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

Murray State Schedule