The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) play a fellow OVC squad, the Morehead State Eagles (5-6), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Morehead State Players to Watch

Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Reagan Hurst: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

