How to Watch Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) will hope to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Morehead State has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at ninth.
- The Eagles score 78.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 77.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
- When Morehead State scores more than 77.5 points, it is 7-0.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- Morehead State posts 92.3 points per game at home, compared to 67.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 24.4 points per contest.
- The Eagles are ceding 51.8 points per game this season at home, which is 20.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.1).
- Morehead State is making 12 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is four more threes and 8.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 69-68
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|W 101-39
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 83-64
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
