Louisville vs. Duke January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (11-2) meet the Duke Blue Devils (7-4) in a clash of ACC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Louisville vs. Duke Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Louisville Players to Watch
- Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nina Rickards: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nyla Harris: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Duke Players to Watch
- Taina Mair: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oluchi Okananwa: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
