When the St. Louis Blues play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kasperi Kapanen light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

In four of 36 games this season, Kapanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Kapanen has zero points on the power play.

Kapanen's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:34 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:09 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:44 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:47 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:11 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 3-1

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

