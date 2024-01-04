Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 4?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Kyrou find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Kyrou stats and insights
- Kyrou has scored in seven of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Kyrou recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|22:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|20:12
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|3
|1
|2
|17:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-1
Blues vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
