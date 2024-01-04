Jefferson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portland Christian School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Louisville Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
