The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in ASUN play.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 75.1 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 64.8 the Bisons allow.

Eastern Kentucky is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Lipscomb is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.

The Bisons score 7.0 more points per game (68.4) than the Colonels allow (61.4).

Lipscomb has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.

When Eastern Kentucky allows fewer than 68.4 points, it is 7-1.

The Bisons shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Colonels allow defensively.

The Colonels' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 2.0 higher than the Bisons have given up.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Ivy Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Alice Recanati: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Brie Crittendon: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Sierra McCullough: 6.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 47.4 FG%

