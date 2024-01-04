Thursday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) at Allen Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-66 in favor of Lipscomb. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Colonels came out on top in their last game 59-54 against Samford on Friday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 69, Eastern Kentucky 66

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels' signature win this season came in a 68-64 victory over the UAB Blazers on November 18.

Eastern Kentucky has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 over UAB (No. 143) on November 18

59-54 at home over Samford (No. 226) on December 29

57-48 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 305) on December 19

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 306) on December 6

74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 312) on November 9

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Ivy Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Alice Recanati: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Brie Crittendon: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Sierra McCullough: 6.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 47.4 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels' +193 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.1 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per contest (123rd in college basketball).

The Colonels score 86.3 points per game at home, and 65.7 on the road.

In 2023-24 Eastern Kentucky is conceding 16.4 fewer points per game at home (48.3) than away (64.7).

