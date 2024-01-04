The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will look to snap a five-game losing stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.5% from the field.

The Colonels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bisons sit at 304th.

The Colonels' 82.2 points per game are nine more points than the 73.2 the Bisons allow to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 73.2 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Eastern Kentucky averages 93.1 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.5.

At home, the Colonels allow 74.3 points per game. Away, they concede 86.3.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky makes fewer treys on the road (7 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.1%) too.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule