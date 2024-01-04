Thursday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 78-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lipscomb, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

The matchup has no line set.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 78, Eastern Kentucky 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-3.4)

Lipscomb (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Eastern Kentucky is 2-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Lipscomb's 10-2-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Colonels' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Bisons' games have gone over. Eastern Kentucky is 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 contests, while Lipscomb has gone 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 82.2 points per game to rank 45th in college basketball while allowing 79.8 per outing to rank 343rd in college basketball) and have a +31 scoring differential overall.

Eastern Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. It records 43.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.8 per contest.

Eastern Kentucky knocks down 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 8.1 (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.0.

The Colonels put up 93.1 points per 100 possessions (224th in college basketball), while giving up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (195th in college basketball).

Eastern Kentucky and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Colonels commit 12.9 per game (282nd in college basketball) and force 13.4 (77th in college basketball action).

