For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brandon Saad a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

In eight of 36 games this season, Saad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Saad has scored two goals on the power play.

Saad's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:35 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:47 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:17 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Away L 3-1

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

