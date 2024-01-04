The Vancouver Canucks (off a victory in their last game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a defeat) will clash on Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/27/2023 Canucks Blues 5-0 VAN

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.

With 104 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 36 15 24 39 21 30 53.8% Pavel Buchnevich 34 12 16 28 25 22 25.6% Jordan Kyrou 36 9 17 26 22 21 33.3% Kevin Hayes 36 9 10 19 13 23 56.4% Torey Krug 36 1 16 17 21 17 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 95 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Canucks' 142 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.7 assists per outing) lead the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players