Currently, the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Carson Soucy D Out Foot Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 104 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

St. Louis' total of 117 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 19th in the league.

Their -13 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 142 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.7 assists per contest).

Their goal differential (+47) leads the league.

Blues vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-145) Blues (+120) 6.5

