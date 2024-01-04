The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bellarmine -2.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bellarmine Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 12 games this season, Bellarmine and its opponents have scored more than 131.5 points.

Bellarmine has an average point total of 141.4 in its contests this year, 9.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Knights are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Bellarmine has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Knights have played as a favorite of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from Bellarmine, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bellarmine 7 58.3% 68.5 135.8 72.9 138.3 139.9 Austin Peay 6 54.5% 67.3 135.8 65.4 138.3 136.9

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

Bellarmine compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Knights put up 68.5 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 65.4 the Governors allow.

When Bellarmine totals more than 65.4 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bellarmine 5-7-0 0-1 6-6-0 Austin Peay 7-4-0 6-3 3-8-0

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits

Bellarmine Austin Peay 3-2 Home Record 5-1 1-9 Away Record 1-6 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 65.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.1 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

