How to Watch French Super Cup Soccer, Coppa Italia & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the soccer slate today, Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse hit the pitch in a French Super Cup Soccer match.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch French Super Cup Soccer: Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse
- League: French Super Cup Soccer
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Coppa Italia: AS Roma vs Cremonese
- League: Coppa Italia
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.