Which players filled up the box score yesterday in the NBA? Continue reading for a recap of the top performers, including leaders in multiple statistical categories.

January 3 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points Max Strus Cavaliers Wizards 24 Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers Wizards 22 Caris LeVert Cavaliers Wizards 21 Jarrett Allen Cavaliers Wizards 17 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Cavaliers 16 Georges Niang Cavaliers Wizards 15 Mike Muscala Wizards Cavaliers 12 Daniel Gafford Wizards Cavaliers 12 Corey Kispert Wizards Cavaliers 12 Sam Merrill Cavaliers Wizards 11

January 3 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Jarrett Allen Cavaliers Wizards 19 Tristan Thompson Cavaliers Wizards 9 Georges Niang Cavaliers Wizards 8 Deni Avdija Wizards Cavaliers 6 Caris LeVert Cavaliers Wizards 5 Daniel Gafford Wizards Cavaliers 5 Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Cavaliers 5 Sam Merrill Cavaliers Wizards 5 Max Strus Cavaliers Wizards 4 Mike Muscala Wizards Cavaliers 4

January 3 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Jarrett Allen Cavaliers Wizards 7 Sam Merrill Cavaliers Wizards 6 Caris LeVert Cavaliers Wizards 5 Delon Wright Wizards Cavaliers 4 Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers Wizards 4 Deni Avdija Wizards Cavaliers 4 Tristan Thompson Cavaliers Wizards 4 Isaac Okoro Cavaliers Wizards 3 Craig Porter Jr. Cavaliers Wizards 3 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Cavaliers 3

January 3 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Cavaliers 2 Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers Wizards 2 Jarrett Allen Cavaliers Wizards 2 Delon Wright Wizards Cavaliers 1 Caris LeVert Cavaliers Wizards 1 Damian Jones Cavaliers Wizards 1 Tristan Thompson Cavaliers Wizards 1 Tyus Jones Wizards Cavaliers 1 Max Strus Cavaliers Wizards 1 Daniel Gafford Wizards Cavaliers 1

January 3 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Cavaliers 3 Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers Wizards 2 Isaac Okoro Cavaliers Wizards 1 Caris LeVert Cavaliers Wizards 1 Delon Wright Wizards Cavaliers 1 Deni Avdija Wizards Cavaliers 1 Landry Shamet Wizards Cavaliers 1 Tyus Jones Wizards Cavaliers 1 Max Strus Cavaliers Wizards 1 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Cavaliers 1

January 3 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Max Strus Cavaliers Wizards 6 Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers Wizards 4 Georges Niang Cavaliers Wizards 3 Caris LeVert Cavaliers Wizards 3 Sam Merrill Cavaliers Wizards 3 Jordan Poole Wizards Cavaliers 2 Landry Shamet Wizards Cavaliers 2 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Cavaliers 2 Mike Muscala Wizards Cavaliers 2 Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Cavaliers 1

