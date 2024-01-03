The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks. The point total in the matchup is 127.5.

Louisville vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -13.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Louisville has combined with its opponent to score more than 127.5 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

Louisville has a 150.0-point average over/under in its outings this season, 22.5 more points than this game's point total.

Louisville has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-7-0 mark of Louisville.

Louisville vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 6 46.2% 65.8 140.4 56.2 131.6 127.0 Louisville 10 90.9% 74.6 140.4 75.4 131.6 146.5

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers covered the spread 10 times in 22 ACC games last year.

The Cardinals put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Louisville is 4-7 against the spread and 5-7 overall when it scores more than 56.2 points.

Louisville vs. Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 7-6-0 4-2 4-9-0 Louisville 4-7-0 2-1 7-4-0

Louisville vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Louisville 15-1 Home Record 4-13 6-5 Away Record 0-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.