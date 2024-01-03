The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) look to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Louisville vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Louisville Moneyline

Louisville vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Louisville is 5-6-1 ATS this year.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 14 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Virginia has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of four out of the Cavaliers' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 While our computer ranking places Louisville 174th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 63rd.

Sportsbooks have made the Cardinals' national championship odds the same now (+20000) compared to the start of the season (+20000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Louisville has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

