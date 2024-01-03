The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4% higher than the 37.9% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Louisville is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 287th.
  • The Cardinals score an average of 74.6 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Louisville has put together a 5-7 record in games it scores more than 56.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisville put up 66.0 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).
  • The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.
  • At home, Louisville knocked down 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State L 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine W 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky L 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 Pittsburgh - KFC Yum! Center
1/10/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.