How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4% higher than the 37.9% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- Louisville is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 287th.
- The Cardinals score an average of 74.6 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Louisville has put together a 5-7 record in games it scores more than 56.2 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisville put up 66.0 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).
- The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.
- At home, Louisville knocked down 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|L 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
