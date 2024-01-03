The Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) battle the Toronto Raptors (13-20) on January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and TSN.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Memphis has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank seventh.

The Grizzlies score 8.5 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Raptors allow (115.2).

Memphis has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 115.2 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 103.9 points per game this year at home, which is 5.2 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (109.1).

In 2023-24, Memphis is ceding 111.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 114.8.

In home games, the Grizzlies are draining 0.8 more three-pointers per game (13.3) than in away games (12.5). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Grizzlies Injuries