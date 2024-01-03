The Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) square off against the Toronto Raptors (13-20) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN. The point total is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -1.5 231.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in seven of 33 games this season.
  • Memphis has had an average of 220.1 points in its games this season, 11.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Grizzlies are 13-20-0 against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has been the favorite in 11 games this season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Memphis has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 54.5% chance to win.

Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 7 21.2% 106.7 220.7 113.4 228.6 224.5
Raptors 16 48.5% 114 220.7 115.2 228.6 225.2

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • Three of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • At home, Memphis owns a worse record against the spread (4-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-9-0).
  • The Grizzlies put up 106.7 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 115.2 the Raptors give up.
  • When Memphis scores more than 115.2 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 13-20 5-6 13-20
Raptors 16-17 8-9 18-15

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Point Insights

Grizzlies Raptors
106.7
Points Scored (PG)
 114
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
5-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 11-4
5-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-5
113.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.2
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
10-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1
9-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-3

