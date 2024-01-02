The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

St. John's vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -6.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs Butler Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm's ATS record is 7-6-0 this season.

Butler is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Butler's .583 ATS win percentage (7-5-0 ATS record) is higher than St. John's .538 mark (7-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

St. John's vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 7 53.8% 79.2 162.4 69.8 140.6 149 Butler 5 41.7% 83.2 162.4 70.8 140.6 143.2

Additional St. John's vs Butler Insights & Trends

The Red Storm average 8.4 more points per game (79.2) than the Bulldogs give up (70.8).

When St. John's totals more than 70.8 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Bulldogs' 83.2 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm give up.

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Butler is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

St. John's vs. Butler Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 7-6-0 3-2 7-6-0 Butler 7-5-0 1-2 6-6-0

St. John's vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Butler 11-5 Home Record 10-6 3-8 Away Record 3-9 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

