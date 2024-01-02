The Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Banterra Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Salukis are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • In games Southern Illinois shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Salukis are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 274th.
  • The Salukis record just 3.7 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Bruins give up (79.2).
  • Southern Illinois is 5-0 when scoring more than 79.2 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Southern Illinois performed better in home games last season, averaging 70.2 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Salukis allowed 57.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 66.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Southern Illinois performed better when playing at home last season, making 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 North Dakota State W 76-63 Banterra Center
12/22/2023 Southern Indiana W 81-50 Banterra Center
12/30/2023 UIC W 62-50 Banterra Center
1/2/2024 Belmont - Banterra Center
1/6/2024 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
1/10/2024 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center

