How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Banterra Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- In games Southern Illinois shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Salukis are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 274th.
- The Salukis record just 3.7 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Bruins give up (79.2).
- Southern Illinois is 5-0 when scoring more than 79.2 points.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Southern Illinois performed better in home games last season, averaging 70.2 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Salukis allowed 57.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 66.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Southern Illinois performed better when playing at home last season, making 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 76-63
|Banterra Center
|12/22/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 81-50
|Banterra Center
|12/30/2023
|UIC
|W 62-50
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|Belmont
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
