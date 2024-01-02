Pike County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Pike County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Ridge High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Richlands, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hurley High School at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Phelps, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
