The Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) are home in MVC action against the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Murray State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Murray State has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.

The Racers are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 177th.

The Racers record 8.7 more points per game (71.5) than the Flames allow (62.8).

Murray State is 4-6 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

Murray State posts 74.9 points per game at home, compared to 67.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Racers are ceding 70.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 73.5.

At home, Murray State is draining 1.9 fewer treys per game (6.9) than on the road (8.8). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (30.6%) compared to away from home (35.4%).

