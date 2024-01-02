How to Watch Murray State vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) are home in MVC action against the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Murray State vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- Murray State has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
- The Racers are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 177th.
- The Racers record 8.7 more points per game (71.5) than the Flames allow (62.8).
- Murray State is 4-6 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- Murray State posts 74.9 points per game at home, compared to 67.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Racers are ceding 70.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 73.5.
- At home, Murray State is draining 1.9 fewer treys per game (6.9) than on the road (8.8). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (30.6%) compared to away from home (35.4%).
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 80-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/22/2023
|SMU
|L 92-65
|CFSB Center
|12/30/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 75-54
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|UIC
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
