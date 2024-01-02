Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Morant, in his most recent appearance, had 17 points in a 123-92 loss to the Kings.

With prop bets available for Morant, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 25.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.0 Assists 7.5 7.8 PRA -- 38 PR -- 30.2 3PM 1.5 0.8



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Morant has made 9.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 4.5% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.8 threes per game, or 2.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Morant's Grizzlies average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 123.3 points per game.

The Spurs allow 46.9 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the league.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 28.3 assists per contest.

Conceding 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the worst squad in the league.

Ja Morant vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 32 38 5 4 3 1 0 11/9/2022 40 32 5 5 2 0 1

