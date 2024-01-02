Hopkins County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Hopkins County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madisonville North Hopkins High School at Dawson Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dawson Springs, KY
- Conference: District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.